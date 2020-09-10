Heard you all missed me – Davido finally returns to social media, drops a new song

DMW boss David Adeleke Davido has finally made a return to social media and his fans are already over his handle.

It has been months since the artiste took a break away from social media but news about him surface somehow online even after he left.

Peruzzi, an artiste signed to Davido’s DMW label had some hours ago dropped hints on his return today.

Well, Davido not only returned but also dropped a new song dubbed FEM.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, “To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, dey don’t understand your grace, dey don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have..we say #FEM!

OUT NOW! Visuals out by 7pm WAT! Heard y’all missed me https://smarturl.it/DavidoFem”