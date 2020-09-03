“Her little fingers stole my heart” – DJ Xclusive says as he welcomes a baby girl (Photo)

Popular disc jockey, Rotimi Alakija, better known as DJ Xclusive has been joined the fathers club as he welcomes an adorable baby girl.

The excited father could not hold his joy as he took to social media to announce the name of his baby as Avery Alakija.

Sharing a photo of his newborn child cuddled in his arms he wrote:

“Her little fingers stole my HEART..” welcome to the world my precious “AVERY” #MyDaughter #LittleX #Avery @averyalakija ♥️

His fans took to the comment section to congratulate him on the arrival the new child.