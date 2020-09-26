Hero father who took a bullet for his children during Bronx shootout has been fired from his two jobs

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
dad-shooting-bronx2

Anthony Jefferson, the hero dad who was shot while protecting his 3 children from a shooter at a car dealership has been fired from his two jobs.

dad-shooting-bronx

The loving father was shot in the right thigh when he used himself as a human shield to protect his kids during the shooting inside a Bronx car dealership.

dad-shooting-bronx His wife, Danica Jefferson revealed to TMZ that her husband is currently unable to walk after suffering a gunshot wound when a gunman started shooting in the dealership earlier this week.

Danica added that due to her husband’s inability to walk at the moment, he has been fired from his two jobs as head painter at a maintenance company and as a construction worker in New York City.

 

dad-shooting-bronx

Anthony has been discharged from the hospital, but still has the bullet lodged in his leg, and Danica says he’ll need another surgery in the near future.

She went further to disclose that their three children – aged 6, 5, and 2 – are also suffering from trauma after having witnessed the shooting.

The mom says her kids are reluctant to go outside and they cry in their sleep while the youngest asks; “Why did the man shoot my daddy?”

The family is hoping to get their kids in to see a therapist as soon as possible.

