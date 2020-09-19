How ‘Borrow me your ear piece’ led to marriage – Bride reveals how she met her Bridegroom

A beautiful Nigerian lady, is set to marry her boyfriend after they meeting for the first time in 2016.
The lady known as Adannaya took to Twitter to express her joy about her forthcoming wedding as she shared photos and video of themselves
In her words;
“2016, NYSC Orientation Camp Awgu Enugu. He asked to borrow my earpiece. I obliged. He disappeared with it. I found him the next day..(His height gave him away.) I insulted him.. Called him a thief.. Then he stole my heart too.”
