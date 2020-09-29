TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts…

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about…

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

How going broke crashed MayD’s 2-year-old marriage

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
MayD-marriage-crashes-768x435

Coming after he took to social media to jubilate about the end of his 2-year-old marriage to Swedish woman, Caroline Wassmuth, Nigerian singer MayD has stylishly revealed that going broke (without money) is the reason for it.

Recall that earlier, MayD whose real name is Akinmayokun Awodumila, took to micro blogging platform, Twitter to announce the end of their union.

““I’m single Again and free! For over 15 years I have always been in a relationship I think I need to be alone for some time!” He wrote.

A fan then commented that the reason for his own state of “singleness” is as a result of not having money.

The fan wrote: “Na money cause my own singleness Boss man….I need money badly”

MayD replied, “Me 2 oh!”, confessing that his own reason was being broke too.

MayD-marriage-crashes-768x435

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show…

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about his tax

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Dorathy talks about relationship with Lucy outside the house (Video)

How going broke crashed MayD’s 2-year-old marriage

Let’s have a presidential BBNaija edition with aspirants as housemates – AY…

BBNaija: Vee opens up on the rift between her, Tolanibaj and Erica (Video)

#BBNaija: I didn’t cause Erica’s problem – Laycon dismisses accusations…

‘I’m Single And Free Again’ – May D Rejoices As Marriage To Swedish Woman…

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More