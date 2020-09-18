“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is jealous of the relationship her son, King Andreh has with his nanny.

Narrating the moment his son reunited with his nanny who has been away for two weeks, Tonto revealed that it was an emotional moment that broke her heart and made her jealous.

She also asked her Instagram followers if it’s right to feel that way as it’s hurting her even though she likes their bond.

“

I’m a very jealous Lover(Only with my son thou) Now king is treating me like I was just helping to babysit and now the real deal is back, so whatever mommy..

Bye, he hasn’t even entered my room this mrng..

Hmmmm” she captioned the post. Read below…