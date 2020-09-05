I am not an Illiterate – Real Warri Pikin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Habeeb Bello
Popular Instagram comedienne, Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin has revealed that she is not illiterate like most people think, she speaks good English and she attended higher Institution.

Anita revealed this in an interview with Punch.

“Childbirth gave me all my curves; it was after I had kids that I gained weight. I have never been shy of my curvy body. I love it and I have also been working on it so that I can be fit. I have been experiencing knee pains lately and that’s why I’m keeping fit. The plan is not to go skinny because I still love to be a ‘thick madam.’

“I am a fan of originality because I know that if you are original, you will do things effortlessly. Many people do certain things to stay relevant and it works for some of them. It also depends on your personality and the version of yourself that you’re selling. For example, I cannot present myself as a sexy person so much so that I will start wearing skimpy things and twerking online. My followers will be shocked because my brand does not depict that. But for some people, that is what resonates with them.

“Some people don’t know I can speak English fluently because of the way I speak ‘Warri Pidgin.’ Some people are also surprised that I went to school, let alone am a graduate. For example, I recently posted a throwback photo of when I was a corps member and I received some funny comments on Instagram.’’

When asked if her husband is cool with her line of job, she replied;

“My husband does not caution me against any of the contents that I churn out. I’m really a 100 percent tomboy and it doesn’t bother him.

“And as for me, a celebrity is not proud because he or she is famous. Unfortunately, I hear people say that about me. I know that I have not changed; people need to understand that once you become popular, you don’t change; you grow. There are some things that you won’t see them do anymore.

 

 

