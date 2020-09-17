I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury cars (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is a proud owner of the pricey Mercedes Benz G-Wagon SUV. The mother of one, also known as King Tonto has splashed millions on a new car.

The Rivers born philanthropist and vlogger took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

It all started after she shared lovely photos of herself posing in the new ride wrote:

“So much God has blessed me with but above all in recent times I appreciate my New found humbleness and Intense crave for Privacy..”

Reacting to it, Instagram vendor, Pretiwoman commented:

“This car” and added a love emoji.

Confriming her new ride, Tonto Dikeh wrote:

“My Love you know we are on a silent Path.. Another one landed yesterday, I know you will love..”

