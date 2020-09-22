TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit…

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects…

I baby-sat Davido when he was young – Kemi Olunloyo

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Kemi-Olunloyo-davido-ft

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that she babysat popular Nigerian singer, Davido when he was a baby and his mum needed to go to the mall.

kemi olunloyo

She made this revelation when a fan took to Twitter to plead that the journalist should treat Davido like a brother, adding that she should let go of every grievances between them.

READ ALSO

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido…

“Davido please tell them I did not beg you” – Airport…

Kemi reacting to the plea stated that the singer cannot be her younger brother because all her children are older than Davido.

She tweeted,

“Davido is not a younger brother to me. He is a young man I babysat when his mother needed to go to Lennox mall, Atlanta twice. My children are older than him🙄”.

 

 

Recall that kemi recently took to her Social media page to blast Nigerian Singer, Davido for reasons best known to her.

Kemi Olunloyo noted that Davido has beaten 2face record by having different baby mamas.

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says as she reveals…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit Erica rocked to…

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

I baby-sat Davido when he was young – Kemi Olunloyo

Romantic moment Nigerian man engages his girlfriend onboard international flight…

Adesua Etomi discloses the reason for her 3 months social media absence last…

#BBNaija: Why I didn’t make too much noise about my acting career in the…

Bobrisky blasts celebrities who insulted and looked down on him when he was a…

Man narrates what happened when he abandoned his wife while she was in labour…

Lady recounts she lost her relationship of eight years because of BBNaija Ebuka

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More