I baby-sat Davido when he was young – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that she babysat popular Nigerian singer, Davido when he was a baby and his mum needed to go to the mall.

She made this revelation when a fan took to Twitter to plead that the journalist should treat Davido like a brother, adding that she should let go of every grievances between them.

Kemi reacting to the plea stated that the singer cannot be her younger brother because all her children are older than Davido.

She tweeted,

“Davido is not a younger brother to me. He is a young man I babysat when his mother needed to go to Lennox mall, Atlanta twice. My children are older than him🙄”.

Recall that kemi recently took to her Social media page to blast Nigerian Singer, Davido for reasons best known to her.

Kemi Olunloyo noted that Davido has beaten 2face record by having different baby mamas.