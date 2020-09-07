I can’t be alive and watch you insult my father, Oyedepo – Pastor Ibiyeomie blasts Daddy Freeze (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA

The founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has warned controversial Media personality, Daddy Freeze against abusing Bishop David Oyedepo.

Daddy Freeze, who is known for criticising Nigerian pastors, in a recent post via his Instagram page, attacked Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel for saying women should submit to their husbands.

According to Daddy Freeze, Oyedepo’s advice is a misquote of the scriptures.

In a reaction Pastor Ibiyeomie in a viral video from his Sunday service, blasted Daddy Freeze as he warned him not to ever insult Oyedepo or talk about him.

According to the Cleric, ‘he cannot be alive and watch someone insult his father, Oyedepo’.

He said: “I can’t be alive and you insult my father. The day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo I will deal with him and arrest him.

“Who gave birth to you? Do you have a father? Show us his picture.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born.

“I will tear you into pieces you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”

