I can’t believe you’re mine – BBNaija star, Ike tells Mercy Eke as she turns 27

Winner of BBNaija season 4, Mercy Eke turns 27 today September 29.
Her fellow former housemate turned boyfriend, Ike, took to his Instagram page in the early hours of today to express his undying love for her as well as his excitement of being her boyfriend.
Ike in his post said he is honoured to be Mercy’s boyfriend. He also described her as his peace adding that he cannot believe she is his.
”Hey birthday girl , you are the most gorgeous girl I have ever met with the sweetest soul. The best sight in the world is to look at you smile. From the day you walked into my life, you’re all I think about. Your my peace and I can’t believe you’re mine.
But even more than that, you are such an amazing,sexy woman. I thank God everyday for US. I’m honored to be your boyfriend and I wouldn’thonouredhis any other way. You’re the love of my Life
I hope what I’ve got planned for your Birthday brings many smiles on your face that last a lifetime!
Happy Birthday Banana.
@official_mercyeke” he wrote
