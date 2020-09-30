I can’t imagine life without my sons – Toolz says as she shares lovely photo

Popular media person, Toolz recently took time to gush about her sons.

The On Air Personality shared a photo of her chairman and general, as she fondly calls them. They look so cute

She captioned it:

“Apparently yesterday was National Son’s day, and even though they gave me a bit more belly, thinner edges and bigger feet, I really couldn’t imagine life without my sons – #HappyNationalSonsDay to my babies… Which pregnancy ‘side-effects’ did you or are you still battling? #MamaOfKings #LittleHumansBants”

See photo below;