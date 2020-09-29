I can’t support him and he’d lose – Elisha Abbo plans to throw party for Laycon, invites Naira Marley to perform (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Senator Elisha Abbo who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber has disclosed he is a fan of BBNaija winner, Laycon.

With Laycon winning the N85 million prize money last weekend, Abbo has revealed plans to shut down Lagos for the rapper; and is summoning Afropop star Naira Marley to headline this party.

“Congrats Laycon. All Marlians, come here! Gather here today. I cannot support Laycon and Laycon loses.

“I told you Laycon is coming home with the money. Laycon is home with the money. We are going to Lagos for a partyyyyyy!!!

“Naira Marley, come here! Party for Laycon!!,” Abbo shared.

Recall that in 2019, Abbo was caught on tape dishing out slaps on a hapless lady named Osimibibra Warmate in a sex toy shop in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja.

The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media, with a teary-eyed Abbo apologising profusely afterwards.

