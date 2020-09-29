I can’t support him and he’d lose – Elisha Abbo plans to throw party for Laycon, invites Naira Marley to perform (video)

Senator Elisha Abbo who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber has disclosed he is a fan of BBNaija winner, Laycon.

With Laycon winning the N85 million prize money last weekend, Abbo has revealed plans to shut down Lagos for the rapper; and is summoning Afropop star Naira Marley to headline this party.

“Congrats Laycon. All Marlians, come here! Gather here today. I cannot support Laycon and Laycon loses.

“I told you Laycon is coming home with the money. Laycon is home with the money. We are going to Lagos for a partyyyyyy!!!

“Naira Marley, come here! Party for Laycon!!,” Abbo shared.

Meet Senator Elisha Abbo, a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria! pic.twitter.com/zCAQdKxxNs — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) September 29, 2020

Recall that in 2019, Abbo was caught on tape dishing out slaps on a hapless lady named Osimibibra Warmate in a sex toy shop in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja.

The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media, with a teary-eyed Abbo apologising profusely afterwards.