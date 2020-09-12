I cry too sometimes – Maraji says as boyfriend of two years dumps her (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Popular Instagram made comedian Maraji has taken to social media to share a personal sad story with her fans and followers.

She revealed, in a heartbreaking video, that she was dumped by her boyfriend. According to her, they have been dating for two years.

Maraji stated that they were first friends before it led to a relationship and it feels like God blessed her with someone who she likes to talk to and laugh with.

However, she was surprised when her ex-lover called it quits for not doing anything wrong to him.

Recently, I was dumped by my ex for no apparent reason. So, apparently, he likes someone else. It’s been a really tough month for me because it happened just last month,” she said amidst tears while expressing gratitude that people have been very supportive of her.

The comedian noted that she is sharing her story for people who think that she is always laughing and doesn’t go through sad moments like the one she is going through.

“I just wanted to show you this part of me because it always feels like I’m laughing all the time but the truth is that bad things happen to me too. I cry too sometimes. You’re not alone,” she said.

