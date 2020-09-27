TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


”I did not sleep with his wife” – Elozonam debunks rumors that he slept with another man’s wife

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Elozonam

Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Elozonam has been trending on social media all day and it wasn’t for a good reason.

Elozonam

A man based in the abroad seemingly accused the reality star of frolicking with his Nigerian-based wife.

Elozonam did not let this slide and he took to his page to debunk the claim.

 

Elozonam did not let this slide and he took to his page to debunk the claim.

My attention has been drawn to the tweet of Michael, spouse of Defunke of this morning the 27th of September 2020 about a chat that happened in January 2020. @_cvv_aaa

He then put out a tweet to absolve me of the allegations and on that note, I demand a full apology and retraction of the statement he made

elozonam-gist

 

