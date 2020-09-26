”I didn’t even give him my blessing and I still monitor all of his moves” – Mayorkun’s Mother talks about her relationship with her son

Toyin Adewale, the mother of popular singer, Mayorkun, has revealed how she initially support her son’s decision to go into the music industry.

Toyin Adewale, a veteran thespian and happily married mum of two, disclosed in a chat with City People she initially did not support her son’s music ambition. She also said she still monitors him daily, despite his fame and age.

In her words ;