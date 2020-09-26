”I didn’t even give him my blessing and I still monitor all of his moves” – Mayorkun’s Mother talks about her relationship with her son
Toyin Adewale, the mother of popular singer, Mayorkun, has revealed how she initially support her son’s decision to go into the music industry.
Toyin Adewale, a veteran thespian and happily married mum of two, disclosed in a chat with City People she initially did not support her son’s music ambition. She also said she still monitors him daily, despite his fame and age.
In her words ;
“It makes me proud and I am happy about it, I never knew Mayowa will go into music. He used to be a junior choir master while in the choir, but never knew he would go this far, because he has always been a very quiet, easy-going person. He is not a loud guy, but you know God’s ways are not our ways, so when he started, I became very happy and proud of him.
Initially I was very afraid, I didn’t even give him my blessing, I said I have been in the entertainment industry for long and I know what it entails, so I didn’t support. It was his father who said Toyin, let’s give him a chance, he studied banking in school.
