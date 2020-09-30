I don’t have an ex-girlfriend – Laycon finally speaks on lady who claimed to be his girlfriend

Big Brother Naija 2020 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly referred to as Laycon, has dismissed claims by a lady that she was dating him before he entered Big Brother Naija.

Laycon went on Instagram live to interact with fans after his triumphant victory and a question about an alleged girlfriend popped up, the 26-year-old rapper established that he has no girlfriend.

He said,

“No girl oo. Your president don’t have any first Lady oo. You all are my first Lady. I love you all”

About a few days ago, a certain lady came out to cry out over the fact that she ditched Laycon for another guy and has regretted her action adding that she would not mind to be his baby mama now.