I don’t trust Nigerian politicians – Burna Boy turns down Sowore’s call to join #RevolutionNow protest

Grammy award nominee, Burna Boy, has replied Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore’s call to join him in his protest scheduled for October 1, which is Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary.

The self-acclaimed African giant took to his verified Twitter page to inform his four million followers that he does not trust Nigerian politicians.

The singer further stated that all politicians in Nigeria are the same.

He tweeted, “Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so funny, you politicians are all the same (especially in Nigeria) and frankly, I don’t trust none of [email protected]”

Earlier today, Sowore took to his social media accounts to invite the Wonderful singer to join him in his protest.

He extended the invitation via his verified Twitter account.

In the post, Sowore noted that Burna Boy was often compared to the late legendary afro-beat musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

He further said that the singer is celebrated by foreign media as a revolutionary musician but he has not done any revolutionary act like Fela whom he is compared to.

Sowore wondered why Burna Boy had never led any protest in Nigeria.

“Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn, people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you, compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow,” he tweeted.