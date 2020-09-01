I don’t want people to ‘Google’ my name and see it associated with Laycon – Erica (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Erica has revealed that she would not want her name to appear in search results whenever Laycon is typed on google.

Arguably one of the most controversial housemates, Erica seems to not want to let go of the Sunday’s ‘table shaking’ by Ebuka when he confronted Laycon about a self-acclaimed kiss he had with the Abia beauty.

While pouring her frustration out to Kiddwaya about her exasperation towards Laycon, she made it known that she does not want to be associated with him anymore and whenever Laycon talks about her, she would give it hot to him right on the spot.

An unperturbed Kiddwaya could be seen just patting her on the back without uttering a single word. Watch the video below:

 

