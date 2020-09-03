I don’t want to lead you on, I am yet to make up my mind about you” – Kiddwaya to Erica (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya recently opened up to fellow housemate, Erica about his true feelings and why he doesn’t want to lead her on.

During a brief discussion with Erica, Kiddwaya said he doesn’t know what will happen after they leave the house and he doesn’t want to make promises to her which he wouldn’t fulfill at the end.

He also said he has stopped himself from showing her some parts of his life, especially his emotional side. He feels it’s not time to delve into that.

When asked who he has ever felt so comfortable showing his emotional side to, Kiddwaya said his ex, his manager and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy.

He also reveal he doesn’t know how his friends and family will accept her.