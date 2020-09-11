I find my wife very sexy when she’s praying – Nigerian pastor sparks debate online

A Nigerian pastor has sparked reactions on social media, Twitter after revealing that he find his wife sexy whenever she prays.

The pastor continued saying he always can’t wait for her to come discuss with him after the prayer.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren who is the lead pastor of Celebration Church International in Lagos, made this known on his official Twitter account yesterday, September 10th, 2020.

He wrote that he finds his wide sexy whenever she prays.

“Confession. I find my wife very sexy when she’s praying. Imagine me winking at her as she tries to maintain her focus and resist the urge to burst out laughing. Madam, after talking to God, come and talk to me.”

Reactions have however followed his statement, while some applauded, others were of the opinion that it was wrong and he should close his eyes while praying.