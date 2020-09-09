“I Gave Erica $600, I will add more when I collect my salary” – Die hard elite fan claims

A die hard fan of the BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica, has jumped to the comment section of her recent post to reveal how he donated $600 dollars to Erica and how he is going to add more when he gets his salary.

He wrote:

I Gave Erica $600, I Will Add More When I Collect My Salary

Recall that, last Sunday night, Erica got disqualified from the big brother house for infringing on the rules of the house. While some viewers felt really bad for their favorite housemate being disqualified, others are totally elated by her removal.

Few hours after Erica’s disqualification, her fans started a fundraising campaign for her on a popular platform, GoFundMe, and in no more than 3 hours after the launch of the campaign, more than $9,000 was raised. The organisers are targeting $100,000 to support the disqualified reality show contestant.