TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica breaks silence, applauds her fans

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells…

“I Gave Erica $600, I will add more when I collect my salary” – Die hard elite fan claims

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-gofundme-donation

A die hard fan of the BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica, has jumped to the comment section of her recent post to reveal how he donated $600 dollars to Erica and how he is going to add more when he gets his salary.

erica- He wrote:

I Gave Erica $600, I Will Add More When I Collect My Salary

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: If Nengi wanted Kiddwaya I don’t think Erica would…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a…

erica-post-ig

Recall that, last Sunday night, Erica got disqualified  from the big brother house for infringing on the rules of the house. While some viewers felt really bad for their favorite housemate being disqualified, others are totally elated by her removal.

Few hours after Erica’s disqualification, her fans started a fundraising campaign for her on a popular platform, GoFundMe, and in no more than 3 hours after the launch of the campaign, more than $9,000 was raised. The organisers are targeting $100,000 to support the disqualified reality show contestant.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica back into the…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Daddy Freeze shows off his parents after Pastor Ibiyomie called him a bastard…

#BBNaija: If Nengi wanted Kiddwaya I don’t think Erica would have stood a chance…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

“I Gave Erica $600, I will add more when I collect my salary” – Die hard elite…

Tacha surprises Tiwa Savage with lovely gifts (video)

#BBNaija: Dorathy advises Ozo to be careful of his friendship with Neo

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply