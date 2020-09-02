‘I have been homeless for 3years’- Veteran Actor, Chief Kanran sheds tears as he begs Nigerians for help (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
'I have been homeless for 3years'- Veteran Actor, Chief Kanran sheds tears as he begs Nigerians for help

Veteran Yoruba actor, Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known as Chief Kanran is seeking the financial assistance of Nigerians to help him secure accommodation after he lost his home to a fire incident in 2017.

The actor revealed this in an interview with a popular Yoruba radio talk show host, Kola Olootu

At a point, while he was speaking, the veteran actor started shedding tears as he noted that he was almost begging on the streets for food but for his status as a star.

Chief Kanran stated that he is not begging for the money to feed but for some money to start his work again as an artiste.

Seven years ago, things got bad for me. I was not ill and whatever will make me ill and people will start contributing for me, I thank God that it did not happen to me. However, what is currently happening to me is more than being ill.

In 2017, my home got burnt from top to down and my wife and children deserted me.”

“My studio, where all my equipment are, also got burnt. Since the incident happened over a year ago, I have been sleeping in my church as I don’t have money to rent an apartment. Feeding has also been difficult for me.

All my four cars are no longer with me. I sold one to feed, one got burnt, another one got knocked,” he said amidst tears. Watch the video below:

