TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

#BBNaija: Accept Ozo’s proposal or make new friends – Biggie…

Regina Daniels: l’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife”- Chika Ike…

“I have not recovered from her disqualification” – Laycon

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Laycon-Erica

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Laycon has revealed that he is yet to recover from Erica’s disqualification.

bbnaija-erica-during-the-yoga-games-2

Laycon said this on Monday night during a conversation with Trikytee.

READ ALSO

“She’s such a sweet lady” – Kiddwaya’s mother says as she…

#BBNaija: I’m coming for you, Eric can’t stop me – Laycon…

In his words ;

“The major thing I’ve not gotten over is Erica’s eviction.

“I have not recovered from her disqualification”.

 

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the Lockdown house after flouting several house rules.

The night before her disqualification, Erica verbally abused and body-shamed Laycon.

 

However, after her disqualification, she disclosed that she does not hate Laycon.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

The beautiful moment Wathoni and Tolanibaj reunites with Prince and Kiddwaya in…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

BBNaija: Dorathy’s emotional tribute to her friend and former Mr.Nigeria Prince,…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her for replying…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“My life is in danger” – Veteran actor Pete Edochie cries out over movie…

“She’s such a sweet lady” – Kiddwaya’s mother says as she finally speaks with…

Veteran Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo finally becomes a certified Barrister And…

“I have not recovered from her disqualification” – Laycon

“The new kids on the block” – Ned Nwoko says as he shows off his youngest…

#BBNaija: “I Shall DJ At Neo And Vee’s Wedding” – DJ Neptune

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More