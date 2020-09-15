“I have not recovered from her disqualification” – Laycon

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Laycon has revealed that he is yet to recover from Erica’s disqualification.

Laycon said this on Monday night during a conversation with Trikytee.

In his words ;

“The major thing I’ve not gotten over is Erica’s eviction. “I have not recovered from her disqualification”.

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the Lockdown house after flouting several house rules.

The night before her disqualification, Erica verbally abused and body-shamed Laycon.

However, after her disqualification, she disclosed that she does not hate Laycon.