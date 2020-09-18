I may be your future president- Evicted housemate, Prince says why

Recently evicted BBNaija season Lockdown housemate, Prince Nelson Enwerem has made his intentions to join politics some day known and may eventually become the future president.

According to Prince during his media rounds after he left BBNaija house, he sees himself running for president as the world needs young leaders.

“In the future, I’ll like to go into politics. I have a lot planned.”he said

The 24 year old also disclosed his intentions to go into agriculture, acting amongst other things. In his words;

“Acting, hosting, agriculture, and focus on clothing line I started before going into the house”.

For those who do not know, Prince who is the current MR Nigeria is an entrepreneur from Abia. A jack-of-all-trades whose portfolio includes modelling, fashion designing and interior decoration.