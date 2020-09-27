TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I regret dumping you then but I don’t mind being your baby mama now – Lady claims to be Laycon’s Ex

A lady whose name is Ogbuefi Immaculate Chidimma has taken Facebook to share her regret in life. According to what she posted, it seem that she and Laycon, one of the BBNaija housemates were in a relationship before she dumped him for another man. Her post on Facebook goes thus;

She said that her regret in life is dumping laycon for another man. She wishes that Laycon should just have her back but it is too late. She added that she really looked down on him back then and anytime she sees him in the Big Brother house, it hurts her. She also advised ladies to stick to their boyfriend no matter the little beginning because she knew that Laycon will be great after he is out of the Big Brother house. She said that she still loves Laycon even though he has another woman in his life and she doesn’t mind becoming his baby mama.

