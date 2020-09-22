I spent almost 6 months in Gabon – Reekado Banks reveals why he has been away (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Fans of Nigerian talented artiste, Reekado Banks have been worried over his absence for some months.

However, the artiste surfaced on social media on Tuesday as he revealed reasons for his absence.

Reekado Banks revealed he arrived in Nigeria two weeks ago after spending almost six months in Gabon.

This may have been due to the COVID-19 lockdown that was in place as at then.

He also revealed he would be dropping an EP to appreciate his fans as he added that he would drop a new song titled “Need More” on Friday.

Watch video below;

