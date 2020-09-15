“I usually don’t do this” Omawumi says as she shares adorable photos of her husband and kids

Nigerian singer has Omawumi shared new family photos on Instagram to testify to God’s goodness in her life.

The singer, her husband Tosin Yussuf and their kids wore huge smiles on their faces as they posed for the photos. Omawunmi and her daughter wore matching Ankara dresses while Tosin and their son wore matching native attire too.

Omawumi, who rarely shares private family photos, said she did so this time to testify to God’s goodness.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote:

I usually don’t do this..but it is good to testify to God’s goodness

In other news. Popular Nigerian Actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, fondly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo is currently in a celebratory mood as he has been called to ‘Bar’ and as such becomes a certified barrister.

The actor had nursed the dream of becoming a lawyer since he had his first degree in the early 1990’s and almost three decades later, that dream has finally become reality.