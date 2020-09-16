“I was planning to do my masters and also study law before I entered the house” – says Laycon as he reveals plans for life after BBNaija

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Laycon revealed he was planning to do my masters and also study law before I entered the house.

He made this revelation while having a late night conversation with Ozo and Nengi.

The upcoming artiste also revealed that he had planned to study Law in school before he got into the Big Brother Naija house.

A few days after he got into the house, there were claims that he was the best graduating student of his department in Philosophy from the University of Lagos.

His desire to study law comes as no surprise to his fans and even the housemates as many attest to his brilliancy.

He noted that he was idle during his NYSC and decided to further his education, however, when the opportunity to get into the house came, he decided to jump at it.

Laycon also talked about his plans for his music career when he finally leaves the BBNaija house.

See video below;