I was shocked by the love I got, I love you guys so much” – Erica applauds fans (Video)

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has gone live on Instagram to express her gratitude to fans for their overwhelming love and support.

Erica was disqualified last Sunday after she got a third strike for violence, bullying and disobeying Biggie’s rules during her stay in the house.

While some Nigerians praised Biggie for the decision, Erica’s fans set up a Gofundme account with a target of $100,000 to appease the disqualified reality star.