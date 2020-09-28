TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I will beat you up”– actress Nkechi Blessing threatens after being tagged ‘two-faced’ by Nengi’s management

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
nkechi-blessing-nengi

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to her Instagram story to reply Nengi’s management after she was called out for being “two-faced”.

nkechiBlessing

The actress advised the management to desist from transferring any sought of aggression to her, as she threatens to find the person behind the page.

Nkechi Blessing further denied the claims of the management that she “de-campaigned” Nengi and has requested them to provide a clip to back up their claims.

In her words,

“Ordinary love and light you para…Boya I for just write darkness and thunder.. make bitterness suffocate you there.. Bastard!!!.

“Make una no transfer aggression come near me oo, I no too well like that oo, I fit find you, give you better beating ooo, dem never tell you say I be tout? Abi God won punish you ni? Dear Nengi handler.. you go provide the clip where I ever talked down on anybody.. aunty or uncle you dey mad?..”

nkechi-nengi (1)

Recall that, the management of Big Brother Naija star, Nengi, earlier lambasted the actress for being deceitful.

Shortly after Nengi was evicted from the show during the finale last night September 27, Nkechi took to her Instagram page to seemingly celebrate her.

She wrote

”Love and Light Beautiful”

However, Nengi’s management would not entertain any comments from the thespian and they responded by blasting her. According to them, Nkechi “de-campaigned” Nengi while she was in the show and now that she’s out, Nkechi should keep the same energy.

They wrote,

“@nkechiblessingsunday But you de-campaigned her at every given point and called her names on that CMC love when all we wanted was a chance to promote Nengi. Nne!! Keep the same energy”

