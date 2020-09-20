TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches…

BBNaija: Ka3na pens heartwarming message to Lucy as she hosts her…

Fans go crazy, condemn Linda Ikeji after she unveiled the 40th…

I will rather satisfy myself with my “toys” than make out with guys on TV – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
nkechi-blessing

Much physically endowed Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has kicked against having s*x on national television.

nkechi2 Revealing in a recent interview with The Sun, the 31-year-old thespian said: “If the opportunity presents itself, I’ll partake in the (Big Brother Naija) reality show. But I’ll never have s*x in the House. Never!

 

I will rather go in there with numerous s*x toys. I don’t joke with my toys. I will use them instead of having s*x on TV. But not that those having s*x (on television) are bad, I am only speaking for myself.

READ ALSO

Actress Nkechi Blessing face-off with area boys at movie…

On the backlashes she’s been getting for supporting Laycon and not a female housemate, Nkechi said she’s not perturbed.

 

I am not a feminist. I have a mind of my own. Women supporting women is what we have been clamouring for and I have been doing that all my life. So, what is bad in supporting a man? I can’t support all the housemates at once. This is a game and it has nothing to do with my personal life,” she stated.

Culled from: The Sun.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally opens up on why…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches out to…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Soldiers dey do yahoo, If dem born you well, kill yahoo soldier – Angry soldier…

I will rather satisfy myself with my “toys” than make out with guys…

”I wish I can have friends that can be there for me when I need them” –…

#BBNaija: Check out what Vee predicts about Nengi, Ozo’s relationship

Sanwo-Olu shows off lovely football skill as he hosts Barcelona star, Asisat…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Comic Yoruba actor, Ijebu ties the nuptial knot with beautiful lover

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More