”I wish I can have friends that can be there for me when I need them” – Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels cries out
Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has taken to her social media page to lament about not having friends who will give her the same energy she puts in a friendship.
According to the mother-of-one, the only people who are there for her are her family.
Her post on snapchat reads ;
I wish I have friends that can be there anytime I need them like I do for them.
Only you family can!!
