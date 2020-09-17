TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I wish Wizkid was my only son” – Nigerian Dad claps back at son for comparing him to Femi Otedola

Social Media drama
By OluA

A little drama took place between a Nigerian father and his sonnon WhatsApp.

The father dragged his son who compared him to billionaire businessman and oil mogul, Femi Otedola.

Recall that on Wednesday Femi Otedola gifted his three daughters, Cuppy, Temi and Tolani Otedola Ferrari cars.

Femi bought different colours of Ferraris for the three of them to suit their signature colours and personal preferences. Cuppy went with the pink Ferrari, Temi with brown and Tolani with green.

Reacting to this, a Nigerian boy sent messages to his father alongside photos of the Ferraris Otedola bought for his daughters.

His father however dragged him, saying he feels bad that Wizkid isn’t his only son.

