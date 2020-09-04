TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I would never have allowed Ebuka leave me if we had dated” – BBNaija star, CeeC clears the air

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Former BBNaija contestant, Double Wahala season, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Ceec said she never would have allowed the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu leave her if they had dated.

The Ceegar CEO stated this in reaction to a tweet that alleged that she dated the lawyer cum media personality.

A twitter user had tweeted a complaint about the ongoing Big Brother reality show, stating that it was tweaked in such a way that viewers didn’t get to see everything in order to protect Multichoice’s favourite contestants.

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before…

BBNaija: Nengi blames Ozo for Being called out by Ebuka,…

Another tweep had then made reference to Ceec, posing the question, ” What about Ceec that was Ebuka’s ex?” To which the former reality star replied;

“You say? Ex ke? Do I look like somebody that will date Ebuka and leave him or allow him to leave me. Lai lai!!! We die there!! Easy with the rumours ejor tori Olorun!!

