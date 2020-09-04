“I would never have allowed Ebuka leave me if we had dated” – BBNaija star, CeeC clears the air

Former BBNaija contestant, Double Wahala season, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Ceec said she never would have allowed the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu leave her if they had dated.

The Ceegar CEO stated this in reaction to a tweet that alleged that she dated the lawyer cum media personality.

A twitter user had tweeted a complaint about the ongoing Big Brother reality show, stating that it was tweaked in such a way that viewers didn’t get to see everything in order to protect Multichoice’s favourite contestants.

Another tweep had then made reference to Ceec, posing the question, ” What about Ceec that was Ebuka’s ex?” To which the former reality star replied;

“You say? Ex ke? Do I look like somebody that will date Ebuka and leave him or allow him to leave me. Lai lai!!! We die there!! Easy with the rumours ejor tori Olorun!!