If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 5 housemates, Lucy Edet has revealed that Erica stands no chance if Nengi is interested in having a relationship with her love interest, Kiddwaya.

 

The 30-year-old entrepreneur from Cross River made this known in one of her media tours after her eviction from biggie’s house on sunday night.

The interviewer asked Lucy if Nengi was a threat to Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship and she responded saying:

 

‘I don’t know if she was interested or not but she already said that if she likes someone, she would go for them. I don’t think Erica would have stood a chance if she was interested in Kiddwaya. Have you met Nengi?’

Watch the video below:

 

 

