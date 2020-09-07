If We Complain, They Will Arrest Us” – Harrysong Reacts To Hike of Bag Of Rice, Fuel

Nigerian singer, Harrysong has hinted that those who complain about the current state of Nigeria would be arrested and oppressed by the Goverment.

Harrysong stated this in reply to a Twitter user, Henry Shield who had tweeted about the increased prices of things across the country.

His tweet read, “Like play like play, APC took a bag of Rice from N8k to N32k. Fuel from N89 to N162, a dollar from N160 to N480″

In response, Harrysong wrote; “na wa o ..and if we complain .. they’ll oppress us and arrest us.”

This is coming a few days after reports emerged that the Department of State Security allegedly arrested two Nigerian heavyweights, Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage.