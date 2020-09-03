“If you condemn Erica, 600 years suffer for you” – Uti says why Erica should not be criticized after she confirmed having sex with Kiddwaya

The handsome Winner of Big Brother Africa 5, Uti Nwachukwu, has taken to his Twitter page to blast people criticizing BBNaija housemate, Erica, who recently acknowledged having sex with her love interest, Kiddwaya while in the Head of House lounge.

According to the socialite, anybody who has lost his or her virginity has no right to condemn Erica for her actions on the reality show.

He wrote,

“If u are not a Virgin, If u have ever made out (lolox) and u condemn Erica because of any fabricated nonsense, then 600 years suffa for u and ur cohorts Its always the struggling ones that blab blaber blabbest! #BBNaija ELITES! DEM GO CLEAR ROAD FOR STARGYAL!! At least star gyal #Bbnaija Erica is Enjoying hours and hours of Billionaire Orgasms not Kpekere suffer head 5mins tickling.. if i hear PIM!!! E PAIN UNA!!”,He added.

In a conversation with a fellow housemate, Neo, Erica confirmed that she and Kiddwaya did everything including blowjob and sex in the Head of House lounge while they were there in week 4 of the show.

Uti took to his Twitter page to reply to those attacking Erica, he also noted that Erica is enjoying hours of billionaire orgasms and not suffer head 5 minutes tickling.

