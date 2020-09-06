‘if you get disqualified, it will be hard for me to forgive you’ – Kiddwaya tells Erica

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Erica-and-kiddwaya

Embattled Big Brother Naija housemate. Erica Nlewedim might be disqualified from the house following her brouhaha with Laycon last night and her love interest, Kiddwaya has expressed his disappointment.

erica-kiddd

Recall Erica berated and threatened the life of fellow housemate, Laycon, over a comment Ebuka made after the week 7 eviction show about him claiming Erica tried to kiss him. After the drama following the Saturday night party, Kiddwaya has told Erica that he might find it hard to forgive her if she gets disqualified from the house.

Recall, Erica has two strikes already and a third would see her exit the house. Nigerians are hereby anticipating Biggie’s verdict following her outburst last night and threatening a fellow housemate’s life

