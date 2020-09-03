TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up” – Cubana Chiefpriest scares fans in new video

King of nightlife and popular Lagos socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has sent jitters down the spines of his fans after making statements many consider to be suicidal.

The Imo State hotelier in a live Instagram sounded worried and made it known that a lot of people are after his downfall. He called on his lovers and well wishers to remember him in prayers as he may sleep and never wake up or step out and never return.

Watch the video below:

Celebrity bar man Cubana Chief Priest has said politicians are super wicked and that it’s the major reason God blessed them with “useless children”.

The celebrity barman made this statement while reacting to the corruption scandal unraveled in the Niger Delta region.

Recall that recently, House of Reps investigate and uncovered how NDDC embezzled N81 billion in a space of 3 years. Reacting to the news, he tagged Nigerian politicians a bunch of “useless people”, and prayed that dreaded Covid-19 kills them all. He also prayed that their children be consumed by drugs. The self acclaimed Nigerian king of nightlife wrote on instagram, “Naija🇳🇬 Politicians Are Super Wicked, That’s Why God Blessed Them All With Bunch Of Useless Children, Na Covid🦠 Go Kill All Of Una, Na Drugs Go Kill Una Children Finish 😡 Shameless NDDC🇳🇬 People. 81 Billion Naira, Damn 😡😡”

Recall that recently, House of Reps investigate and uncovered how NDDC embezzled N81 billion in a space of 3 years.

Reacting to the news, he tagged Nigerian politicians a bunch of “useless people”, and prayed that dreaded Covid-19 kills them all.

He also prayed that their children be consumed by drugs.

The self acclaimed Nigerian king of nightlife wrote on instagram, “Naija🇳🇬 Politicians Are Super Wicked, That’s Why God Blessed Them All With Bunch Of Useless Children, Na Covid🦠 Go Kill All Of Una, Na Drugs Go Kill Una Children Finish 😡 Shameless NDDC🇳🇬 People. 81 Billion Naira, Damn 😡😡”

 

