If you want to be fine like me, you will go broke because I spend N5 million on my jewelry alone – Bobrisky tells Ladies

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Popular cross-dresser and socialite, Idris Okuneye A.K.A Bobrisky, has opened up on why he’s always looking glammed! revealing how expensive it is to have her kind of look.

The male-barbie took to his social media page to boast that he’s finer than 90% of Nigerian girls and he backed his claim with a viable reason.

 

In his words ;

I fine pass 90 percent girls for Nigeria, nor be for mouth.

When you see me in a party or anywhere, ask me how i manage to look this pretty, i will tell you.

I will tell you the cream i am using.. but if you want to be fine like Bobrisky, your account will be red.. I call make-up artists everyday.. I change my hair everyday. I spend up to 5 Million naira on my jewelry.

See video below ;

Video Source: YabaLeft

