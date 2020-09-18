TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him…

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged…

If you’re insulting your parents because of Ferrari, they deserve it – Seun Kuti

Entertainment
By OluA

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has also reacted to people insulting their parents online because they were unable to buy them Ferraris.

Seun in a statement said parents whose kids are insulting them online because they didn’t buy them luxury cars like Femi Otedola did for his daughters deserve every bit of the insult.

The musician said kids who can insult their parents because of Ferraris were not raised right.

READ ALSO

Most Nigerian artistes use Fela as an excuse to smoke and…

Seun Kuti blasts a motivational speaker over her claim about…

He wrote: “If you’re insulting your parents because  of Ferrari, then they deserve it, they raised you wrong, so wrong!! Insult them more jare.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself after she shared a…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘Your mates dey use iphone12, you still dey use iphone 6‘ -Troll drags Rita…

If you’re insulting your parents because of Ferrari, they deserve it…

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

Teni shares video and photos from her album listening session, hails everyone…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches out to…

Missing 17-year-old girl found with 2 boys, lodged in hotel

#BBNaija: Erica bathed with myself and Brighto without any clothes on – Neo…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More