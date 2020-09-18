If you’re insulting your parents because of Ferrari, they deserve it – Seun Kuti

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has also reacted to people insulting their parents online because they were unable to buy them Ferraris.

Seun in a statement said parents whose kids are insulting them online because they didn’t buy them luxury cars like Femi Otedola did for his daughters deserve every bit of the insult.

The musician said kids who can insult their parents because of Ferraris were not raised right.

He wrote: “If you’re insulting your parents because of Ferrari, then they deserve it, they raised you wrong, so wrong!! Insult them more jare.”