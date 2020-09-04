TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Ikorodu Bois Pays Tribute To Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman In Style

Nigerian popular video mimicking group, Ikorodu Bois, has paid tribute to the late ‘Black Panther‘ star, Chadwick Boseman by recreating the movie’s trailer.

Chadwick Boseman passed away after battling colon cancer for four years on the 28th of August. Tribute has since been paid to the ‘Wakanda’ actor from fans and followers all over the world.

Ikorodu Bois joined millions of people all over the world to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman by recreating a trailer of ‘Black Panther’ as they always do. The young boys are known for recreating multi-million videos by using everyday materials which has got them international recognition.

Ikorodu Bois who recently got filming state-of-the-art equipment from Netflix, Razer, and other international brands paid tribute to the Marvel character, Chadwick Boseman.

The boys played the role of King T’Challa in the epic trailer by mimicking the costumes, moves and words by the legendary actor, Chadwick Boseman.

Ikoro Bois pays touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

They also added more casts as they made sure they got all the scenes intact. The ended the trailer with the powerful word, ”Rest In Power, Chadwick Boseman”.

