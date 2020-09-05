TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she…

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new,…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya –…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career –…

#BBNaija: Reactions as Kiddwaya’s mum declared that her son…

Check out photos of Nigerian mum and her son being mistaken for a…

I’m 40, but age is just a number – Tiwa Savage inspires women

Entertainment
By San
I’m 40, but age is just a number - Tiwa Savage inspires women

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage ha inspired women not to let age get to them as the societty often make it to seem. The former Mavins queen during the week made it known to women especially those within her age bracket with the story of how she got signed to the Universal Music Group, one of world’s leading music outfits at the age of 40.

I’m 40, but age is just a number - Tiwa Savage inspires women

In an excerpt of an Instagram live session with Lip Service which she shared on her IG page, the mother of one noted that getting signed to UMG at 40, is God telling her that her life journey is bigger than music. “It’s a testimony that one’s life is not over after marriage, having kids or being a single mom,”the songstress added.

READ ALSO

Ikorodu Bois Pays Tribute To Black Panther’s Chadwick…

Patience Ozokwor shows off all her kids & grand…

I’m 40, but age is just a number - Tiwa Savage inspires women

“I’m 40 and that’s really hard for a lot of people to believe that I got signed to UMG at that age. It’s just like, how is that possible. But to me, that’s just God telling me that my journey is bigger than music, it’s bigger than just being an African woman.”

“My journey is like to show other women that your life is not over yet because you are married, because you have kids, because you are a single mom, because you’re not in your 20s or in your teens. You can start your dream when God says that’s when you’re supposed to start”, Tiwa said.

I’m 40, but age is just a number - Tiwa Savage inspires women

In her caption, she appealed to every woman on her time line to make a promise never to quit trying till they reach the heights they want to, asking them to type I am Celia in the comment section if they would make the promise.

“Please I beg all the beautiful women, ladies and girls on my timeline to make a promise today to never stop trying, type I am Celia in the comment section if you know you gonna make it”, she wrote. Recall that Tiwa Savage recently released her much-anticipated third album dubbed ‘ Celia.’

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she recounts her…

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new, sometimes I…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya – Dorathy

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed after he threw up…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career – Alapinni

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

I’m 40, but age is just a number – Tiwa Savage inspires women

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

After a certain age ‘you made me do it’ is no longer a tenable…

The moment Russians eat Okro soup and Eba for the first time (Video)

Check out photos from rapper Jesse Jagz’ wedding ceremony

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

BBNaija: Check out the new photo of Nengi wearing a revealing sexy lingerie that…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More