‘I’m Constantly Waking Up To Threats’ – BBNaija’s Wathoni (Photos)

Entertainment
By San
Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Wathoni Anyasi has brought people’s attention to the  threats she receives daily internet trolls.

The reality TV star, however, hinted that she is unperturbed as she expressed her gratitude to God.

Taking to Twitter, the single mother of one wrote;

“Constantly waking up to threats….
Thank God say God no be man.
Have a blessed Wednesday Wathonians.
It’s midweek alreadyyyyyyyy”

The reality TV star also shared screenshots to back up her claims on her Insta-story but she stated that she won’t be able to post the rest.

From the screenshots, it appears one of the threats came from a fan of Erica and Kiddwaya while the other one was from Nengi’s fan.

