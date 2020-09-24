“I’m no longer alone” – BBNaija Erica to rival fans

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Big Brother Naija star girl, Erica Nlewedim has made a statement on her social media page to appreciate her fans for defending her saying she is no longer alone.

After the disqualified housemate, Erica was dragged for using Laycon’s health status to bodyshame him. Her fans , the ELITES took to Twitter to support her and defend her from social media attacks from rival fan base.

Recall that Erica got disqualified after she bodyshamed and threatened Laycon amongst other rule-breaking behaviour on her last Saturday in the house.

The actress later apologized for her comments thrice; first to the housemates, then to Big Brother, and later in a post-BBNaija video, in which she offered a passionate apology to Laycon, the housemates, and to the viewers of the show.

However, when Laycon revealed his genotype as SC yesterday, Icons and trolls alike used it as an opportunity to drag Erica alleging that she knew about his medical condition and that was why she said Laycon won’t live beyond 50 years.

Her fans spur into action made several tweets and coments to defend her.

Erica in appreciation, tweeted… “Elites.. God gave me my new family,” she tweeted, adding, “I’m no longer alone, I thank God everyday I have you! I will make you proud! You make me feel loved!”

