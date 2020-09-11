I’m prettier than 90% of the ladies in Nigeria – Bobrisky claims

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
nengi-bobrisky

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye Bobrisky is at it again and this time he claimed that he is prettier than 90% of Nigerian ladies.

He made this known on his Snapchat, Yesterday September 10, while speaking about the hate people have on him.

He also said most Nigerian girls want to be popular like him, as he disclosed that he received the sum of N20million from his billionaire boyfriend.

He also revealed that he met his boyfriend on a Lindaikeji blog.

Bobrisky on his Snapchat, advised his fans to be themselves, as he said outstanding personality makes a person stand out, not “ big ass or breast”.

”I fine pass 90% babes for Nigeria, no be for mouth.

Do you know how many girls want to be this pretty and how girls want to be this famous” He says

