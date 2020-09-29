‘I’m Single And Free Again’ – May D Rejoices As Marriage To Swedish Woman Crashes

Nigerian singer May D has hinted that his 2-year-old marriage to swedish wife, Carolina Wassmuth has ended.

The father of one who tied the nuptial knot back in November 2018 is now celebrating the freedom of being single again. This has built speculation in the hearts of many as it suggests that his 2-year-old marriage is over

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, he noted that he has been in a relationship for over 15 years and thinks he needs to be alone for some time. “I’m single Again and free! For over 15 years I have always been in a relationship I think I need to be alone for some time!”, he tweeted.