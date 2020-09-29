TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time…

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about…

‘I’m Single And Free Again’ – May D Rejoices As Marriage To Swedish Woman Crashes

Entertainment
By San
‘I’m Single And Free Again’ – May D Sparks Marriage Crash Speculations

Nigerian singer May D has hinted that his 2-year-old marriage to swedish wife, Carolina Wassmuth has ended.

The father of one who tied the nuptial knot back in November 2018 is now celebrating the freedom of being single again. This has built speculation in the hearts of many as it suggests that his 2-year-old marriage is over

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, he noted that he has been in a relationship for over 15 years and thinks he needs to be alone for some time. “I’m single Again and free! For over 15 years I have always been in a relationship I think I need to be alone for some time!”, he tweeted.

READ ALSO

Davido signs May D to DMW

PSquare didn’t want a contract with me at first because they…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for it

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘I’m Single And Free Again’ – May D Rejoices As Marriage To Swedish Woman…

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

BBNaija: Why I Dumped Prince – Nengi Finally Opens Up In New Interview (VIDEO)

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

BBNaija: Erica blocks Laycon on Social Media after sending congratulatory…

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

I can’t believe you’re mine – BBNaija star, Ike tells Mercy Eke as she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More