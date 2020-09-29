Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
One relationship we have had quite a lot of back and forth with is the Ozo and Nengi situationship.  Even though Nengi has declared interest in Laycon, Ozo still has a ray of hope in landing his babe

Ozo meets Nengi Family

Ozo linked up with the family of his love interest, Nengi, after the Big Brother Naija show was over. However, she later said that there was a possibility she would date Ozo.

A few hours ago, Nengi said having a boyfriend outside the house stopped her from dating Ozo.

Photos that surfaced from their camp indicated that Ozo was introduced to Nengi’s aunt and some relatives of her at it is clear, Nengi’s family would want to have a man like Ozo in their family.

