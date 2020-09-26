TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


It ended in tears – Man quits his relationship one month after he made it public

Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
twitter-relationship

A young man who was celebrated last month when he took to micro-blogging website, Twitter to reveal he got a “yes” from his crush as she agreed to date him, has returned to the platform to reveal his relationship is over.

twitter-relationship

On the 11th of August, the young man announced: “She finally said yes!!! No more single gang guys. everyone, meet my baby, Amaka.”

However, just 46 day from that joyful day, he gave an update that read: “E don spoil. Ended in tears. We move! Onto the next”.

ended-in-tears

